Renukaswamy murder case: Seven accused did not know Darshan before their arrest

Published - June 17, 2024 11:31 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Of the 16 accused arrested in connection with the murder of Renukaswamy, a fan of actor Darshan, seven had not known the actor before their arrest and met him for the first time after the crime, some in Mysuru while planning a cover up and others at Annapoorneshwari Nagar Police Station where all the accused are housed, said sources in the investigation.

Meanwhile, comedy actor Chikkanna, who was served notice by the police in connection with the case, was questioned on Monday. Before Renukaswamy was brought to the shed in Pattanagere on the evening of June 8, Saturday, Darshan had been partying with his associates at the Stonny Brook pub in R.R. Nagar. Actor Chikkanna was also reportedly present at the afternoon party.

