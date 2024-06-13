No ban on Darshan yet, says film chamber

The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) has said that it will take a call on banning actor Darshan after the conclusion of the police probe into the case against him. Darshan was sent to six-day police custody on Tuesday, in connection with the murder of Renukaswamy from Chitradurga district.

There were strong calls to ban the actor after the controversial development that shook the Kannada film industry. Addressing a press conference on Thursday, KFCC president N.M. Suresh said that the film chamber will wait for the conclusion of the police investigation before deciding on Darshan’s ban.

“Firstly, the KFCC will meet the aggrieved family of Renukaswamy and plan to offer them financial support,” said Mr. Suresh. “As for the decision to ban Darshan, we will wait till we know the conclusion of the police inquiry before taking a final decision about it,” added Mr. Suresh.

Mr. Suresh said the KFCC met members from the Karnataka Kalavidara Sangha, the Kannada Film Producers’ Association, and the Karnataka Film Directors’ Association to discuss the issue. “Darshan has some films lined up. We must think from the perspective of producers. Crores of money are at stake. Hence, we can’t decide in haste,” said Mr. Suresh.

Darshan’s pending projects

Darshan, who enjoyed a massive success with Kaatera at the start of 2024, was gearing up for the release of Devil. Directed by ‘Milana’ Prakash, the movie was set to release this Christmas, as per the recent official announcement from the makers.

Last August, Darshan collaborated with director Prem (Excuse Me, Jogi) after two decades for a project set to be bankrolled by KVN Productions, which is producing Yash’s upcoming film Toxic. This February, Darshan reunited with Kaatera director Tharun Sudhir for a movie on Indian revolutionary fighter Sindhura Lakshmana. Both the projects are in the pre-production stage.