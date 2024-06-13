Prohibitory orders clamped around Annapoorneshwari Nagar police station where actor Darshan and associates housed

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC have been imposed for five days around 200-metre radius of the Annapoorneshwari Nagar police station, where actor Darshan and his 12 associates, accused in the murder of Renukaswamy, have been housed.

The order has been issued to containing the surging crowd that has been causing inconvenience to members of the general public and people visiting the station.

Scores of fans gathered outside the police station and created nuisance shouting slogans in support of Darshan. Police had deployed additional force to contain the situation but the numbers surged over the past two days.

A huge crowd congregated and resorted to sloganeering even on June 12 when Darshan and his associates were taken for spot mahazar to the Pattanegere shed, where Renukaswamy, 33, was brutally tortured and murdered. The police had to resort to a mild lathi-charge to disperse the crowd.

Actor Darshan and murder case probe: Who is Pavithra Gowda?

Pandal erected to cover police station

Considering the situation, Bengaluru city police commissioner B. Dayananda verified the intelligence inputs and imposed prohibitory orders for five days from June 13 to June 17.

While the order is in force, gathering of a crowd of more than five people, holding meeting, protest or any form of display of placards and posters are prohibited.

Meanwhile, media representative camping in front of the station accused the police officers of roughing them up. A complaint has also been raised with Home Minister G. Parameshwar, who assured that he would Inquire into it and take necessary action.

Police have put up a high-rise pandal to cover the police station as part of precautionary measures. Meanwhile, probe continues to ascertain the exact role that Darshan and the 12 co-accused played in the murder of Renukaswamy.