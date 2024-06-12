Police take Darshan and his associates for spot inspection

A day after film star Darshan and his 12 associates were taken into six-day custody, the police on June 12 took the accused to the Pattanagere shed, where 33-year-old Renukaswamy was tortured to death on June 8, for spot inspection.

The accused were brought to the shed to ascertain each of the accused person’s role in the murder. The police recorded their statement and are now looking for the weapons used to torture and kill Renukaswamy. Amidst tight security, Accused no. 2, Darshan, and Accused no. 1, Pavithra Gowda, were among the 17 accused persons taken for spot inspection.

Sections invoked

They have been booked under section 302 (murder) and section 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to conceal offence).

Earlier, the police had seized the two cars, including the red SUV used by Darshan, to allegedly visit the shed. The police had recovered a CCTV footage where the red SUV was spotted moving towards the shed and corroborated the same with Darshan. The police also seized a liquor bottle found in the SUV and a handbag from the other car, suspectedly belonging to Ms. Gowda, a close friend of Mr. Darshan.

Meanwhile, the police are on the lookout for four other suspects in the case who are said to have provided logistical support and who are presently on the run.

To impress Darshan

Inquiries have revealed that the accused had abducted Renukaswamy to “impress Darshan” and assaulted him black and blue. Later, when Darshan visited the shed, he too allegedly assaulted him and left the place. Following this, the other accused assaulted Renukaswamy again, after which he succumbed, it is learnt.

According to sources, the accused later called Darshan to inform about Renukaswamy’s death. The actor allegedly instructed Nandish, Nikhil and Keshavamurthy to dispose of the body and later surrender to the police. Darshan reportedly told the accused that he would “take care of their families” and pay them ₹5 lakh.

However, after the trio surrendered before the police the next day, police verification and analysis of call record details led to the big expose, a senior police officer said. The police are now looking for the rope and the wooden pieces used by the accused to torture Renukaswamy brutally.