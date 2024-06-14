GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Actor Ramya reacts to Darshan row: No one is above the law

Responding to Kannada star Darshan’s arrest in connection with a murder, Ramya said people should not take law in their hands

Updated - June 14, 2024 01:12 pm IST

Published - June 14, 2024 12:39 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Actor Ramya.

Actor Ramya. | Photo Credit: Murali Kumar K

The arrest of Kannada star Darshan in connection with a murder has shook the film industry. Responding to the controversy, noted Kannada actor Ramya said “no one is above the law.”

Watch: Kannada actor Darshan arrest case | All you need to know

The actor-politician took to her Instagram account to talk about the incident. “No one is above the law. No one should take law into their hands. You don’t go around beating up people and killing them. A simple complaint would suffice whether you believe justice will be served or not,” she wrote on her Instagram Story.

Darshan, a controversial star, and 12 other accused, were sent to a six-day police custody on June 11, 2024, in connection with the murder of one Renukaswamy from Chitradurga district. It is alleged that Renukaswamy, who worked in a pharmacy, sent obscene messages to Darshan’s partner Pavithra Gowda, upsetting the Sandalwood star.

Darshan, an enigmatic star who lost his sheen

Ramya further wrote, “There is a block option given on social media for a reason. If the trolling persists, you file a complaint. They have trolled me incessantly using filthy language. Not just me, they have trolled other actors too. They haven’t spared their wives and children either. What a sad society we live in!

“I have filed cases like any law abiding citizen should. Sometimes, post a warning from the police to the trolls, I have taken back the case too on compassionate grounds. I have also considered the fact that these people are young and have a future ahead and they are wasting their lives by trolling, using anonymous handles.”

Darshan Thoogudeepa arrest probe: Key accused in Renukaswamy murder case may become approver  

The actor appreciated the efforts of the police officers in the ongoing case. “A word of appreciation and respect for the police officers discharging their duties. It’s a thankless job. And they are doing their best. I truly hope they don’t succumb to pressure from political parties and reinstate the faith of the people in law and justice,” she wrote.

