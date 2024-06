Watch: Kannada actor Darshan arrest case | All you need to know

The news of the arrest of Kannada cinema’s reigning superstar Darshan in connection with a murder case, has shaken up his fans and the Kannada film industry

The actor, along with 12 other accused, is now in 6-day police custody. So, what is this case all about? Nalme Nachiyar explains.

Host: Nalme Nachiyar

Video and production: Ravichandran N.