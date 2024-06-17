Seven of the 16 other accused had not known Darshan before arrest 

The Bengaluru police probing the murder of Renukaswamy, a fan who was allegedly tortured and killed by a gang including actor Darshan, have now arrested a total of 17 persons, including one Dhanraj alias Raju, from Chitradurga on Monday, June 17.

Of the accused, seven of them, including Dhanraj, had not known the actor before their arrest and met him for the first time after the crime, some in Mysuru while planning a cover up and others at Annapoorneshwari Nagar Police Station where all the accused are housed.

The cab driver Ravi, who drove the vehicle in which Raghavendra, president of Darshan Fans’ Club in Chitradurga, brought Renukaswamy to Bengaluru along with his three associates — Anu Kumar, Jagadeesh, and Dhanraj, also did not know the actor before. They met the actor for the time at the police station.

Keshavmurthy, Karthik, and Nikhil, who surrendered before the Kamakshipalya Police Station owing to the crime on June 10, also did not know the actor before the crime. However, they met him at a private hotel in Mysuru a day before they surrendered where they were reportedly paid money. These people were roped into the plot by the associates of the actor, sources said.

Meanwhile, a police party deployed a team of civic officials and tried to dredge up the Storm Water Drain (SWD) in Kamakshipalya, where the accused threw the body of the victim, in search of the deceased’s mobile phone. The accused reportedly told the police that they threw the mobile phone in the drain before disposing of the body. The mobile phone would make a crucial piece of evidence.

More such crimes at the shed?

The city police are reportedly probing as to whether more such crimes were committed at the Pattanegere shed, a 5-acre plot where vehicles whose owners have defaulted on loans were seized and parked. “There are reports that loan defaulters were often brought to the shed, held against their will, and beaten up. There are also rumours that actor Darshan had also brought other people here, held them, and beat them up. The ease with which the gang chose this place to bring Renukaswamy suggests they may have done this before. Investigations are underway,” a senior police official said.

Actor Chikkanna questioned

Comedy actor Chikkanna, who was served notice by the police in connection with the Renukaswamy murder case, was questioned on Monday.

Before Renukaswamy was brought to the shed in Pattanagere on the evening of June 8, Saturday, Darshan had been partying with his associates at the Stonny Brook pub in R.R. Nagar. Actor Chikkanna was also reportedly present in the afternoon party, but later left the place, following which Darshan and his associates came to the shed, police sources said. Chikkanna has denied knowledge of the crime. He will now be made a witness in the case, sources said. Chikkanna was present with the police when they conducted spot mahazar at the pub with actor Darshan, owner Vinay and other accused who were present at the Saturday afternoon party, on Monday.