Renukaswamy was allegedly administered electric shocks and branded with hot metal before being killed

Police investigations have now revealed that Renukaswamy, who was tortured and killed allegedly by a gang including actor Darshan, was not only beaten up but was also administered electric shocks and branded with hot metal.

Sources in the police said the accused who tortured Renukaswamy at a shed in R.R. Nagar, allegedly for sending obscene messages to Pavitra Gowda, a close friend of Darshan, may have used a water heater coil to both administer shocks and brand the victim. The post-mortem has found related injuries, sources said. The victim was also kicked in his private parts and his head banged on to a good autorickshaw.

Meanwhile, an Additional Metropolitan Magistrate Court on Saturday extended police custody of Darshan and his 12 associates by five more days. As their custody was supposed to end on Sunday, the police produced them before the magistrate on Saturday.

Special Public Prosecutor Prasanna Kumar sought an extension of the police custody by nine days, arguing that the police need more time to make more recoveries. He said the police had so far recovered 10 mobile phones and ₹30 lakh in cash from the accused, apart from conducting a mahazar of the crime scenes. The police require more time to analyse CCTV camera footage from multiple locations and recover the weapons used to commit the crime — various objects used to assault and torture the victim, he said. The city police submitted an update of the investigation in a sealed envelope.

Meanwhile, Anil Babu, defence counsel, while pressing for judicial custody, alleged that two of the accused, Nandish and Deepak, were tortured by the police in custody. However, the court remanded all the accused in police custody for five more days.

Journalist attacked on court premises

A journalist with The New Indian Express who had been to the court complex on Nrupatunga Road here was allegedly assaulted and robbed of his mobile phone on Saturday. The incident allegedly happened outside the court hall when the hearing of Renukaswamy’s murder case was under way.

The reporter, identified as Rakshith, was waiting outside the court hall to get an update on the hearing. A group of men approached him and reportedly asked whether he was a journalist. When he replied in the affirmative, the group of men allegedly beat him up, snatched his mobile phone and fled from the scene. Mr. Rakshith, who sustained injuries on his face and lips, managed to escape from the attackers and went to the Halasuru Gate police station where he filed a complaint. The police have registered a non-congnisable report and not filed an FIR.