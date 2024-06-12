GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Chitraduga residents stage protest against Darshan; seek strict punishment for accused in murder case

Published - June 12, 2024 08:42 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Residents taking out a march in Chitradurga against the murder of Renukaswamy, on Wednesday.

Residents taking out a march in Chitradurga against the murder of Renukaswamy, on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Shivamogga

Chitradurga residents staged a protest on Wednesday, condemning the murder of Renukaswamy, a youth from the city, and seeking strict punishment for the accused.

Hundreds of people joined the protest, led by BJP leaders and representatives of Veerashaiva-Lingayat community.

The protesters took out a march from Neelakanteshwara temple, formed a human chain at Gandhi Circle, and assembled at Onake Obavva Circle.

The protesters raised slogans against Darshan, who along with his associates have been accused of murdering Renukaswamy. They tore photos of the actor. The victim, who was working at a pharmacy, was Darshan’s fan. He was allegedly kidnapped and murdered by the accused for allegedly harassing Pavithra Gowda, Darshan’s friend, online.

BJP MLC K.S. Naveen, addressing the protesters, said that the actor and his associates murdered the youth for a frivolous reason.

“He must have committed the crime believing that he was a superstar and could get away by committing any crime. People of Chitradurga demand justice,” he said.

Former MLC G.H. Thippareddy said Renukaswamy died at an age when he was supposed to look after his aged parents. His wife was pregnant. “The family is in deep shock and sorrow. They should get justice,” he said.

Former MLA S.K. Basavarajan said that the incident had uncovered the true face of the actor to his fans.

“Fans should understand the true nature of the actor and stop following him. He had been campaigning for Congress. The people should ensure he does not get away,” he said. He also said people of all communities participated in the protest.

