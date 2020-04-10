Coronavirus India lockdown Day 17 updates | Over 6,600 infected as death toll mounts to 228

Over 220 people have died and 6,600 have tested positive for COVID-19 in India. Assam recorded its first death on Friday when a 65-year-old man died in Silchar hospital.

The situation in the United States continues to be grim with over 16,000 dead and 4.6 lakhs infected. Globally, over 15 lakh people have been infected so far by coronavirus and the fatalities stands at nearly 95,000.

Numbers to note:

24/7 national helpline can be reached at 1075, 1930, 1944 (dedicated to Northeast), 1800-112-545 and 011-23978046.

WhatsApp helpdesk number: 9013151515.

Email: ncov2019-at-gmail.com.

Here are the latest updates:

9.30 am | Israel

Israel PM Netanyahu thanks India for delivering hydroxychloroquine

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday thanked his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi for rushing a five-tonne cargo of medicines, including anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine, seen as a possible cure for COVID-19.

“Thank you, my dear friend @narendramodi, Prime Minister of India, for sending Chloroquine to Israel. All the citizens of Israel thank you!”, Mr. Netanyahu said in a tweet Thursday evening.

9.10 am | India

No significant rate of increase in COVID-19 positive cases, says ICMR

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Thursday said the country has maintained a steady rate of COVID-19 positive cases — 3% to 5% over the past month and half — and has registered no significant increase in this trend so far.

The country currently has 5,865 confirmed cases and 169 deaths. This includes 591 new cases and 20 deaths in the last 24 hours, Joint Secretary in the Union Health Ministry Lav Agrawal said at the daily press briefing. He added that 473 people had recovered and been discharged so far.

8.40 am | Bihar

With seven more positive cases detected in Bihar from Siwan and Begusarai districts, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the State has gone up to 58.

8.30 am | Odisha

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Odisha has increased to 48 with six new cases detected by 11 p.m. on Thursday, according to the State government.

Boris Johnson leaves intensive care, remains under observation

Prime Minister Boris Johnson left intensive care on Thursday evening as he continues to recover from COVID-19, but he remains under close observation in hospital, his office said on Thursday.

Mr. Johnson, 55, was admitted to St. Thomas' Hospital on Sunday evening with a persistent high temperature and cough, and was rushed to intensive care on Monday where he spent three nights receiving treatment.

“The Prime Minister has been moved this evening from intensive care back to the ward, where he will receive close monitoring during the early phase of his recovery,” a spokesperson from his office said in an emailed statement. “He is in extremely good spirits.”