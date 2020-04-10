Priyanka Gandhi writes to Adityanath, seeks increased testing for COVID-19 in U.P.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, in a letter to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, urged the State government to considerably increase testing for COVID-19 and cited the example of Congress-ruled Rajasthan.

The letter, dated April 9, was released by the Congress on Friday.

“It is essential to increase the rate of testing in Uttar Pradesh. In a State like U.P. with a massive population, increased testing can prove to be an effective way to contain the spread of the virus,” Ms. Vadra said in the letter written in Hindi.

“South Korea, with a population of 6 crore, tested 6 out of every 1,000 persons and managed to prevent the spread of the infection by the virus. Rajasthan’s Bhilwara saw work on war footing as 24 lakh people were screened in just 9 days, aggressive testing was done and the infected people were identified. The population in U.P. is nearly 23 crores but the sample sent for testing is 7,000,” she added.

The Congress general secretary said that along with increased testing, all those categorised as ‘Mild to Moderate High Risk Cases’ should be immediately treated to prevent any pressure on intensive care units (ICU) of hospitals.

‘Improve facilities’

Ms. Vadra also asked the Chief Minister to improve the ‘isolation ward quarantine facilities’, keeping in mind human dignity, as reports of poor hygiene from some of the facilities had come in.

She also said that with reports of community transmission coming in from various quarters, the U.P. government should increase awareness among clusters, as people tended to hide their disease.

“Please make sanitizers and masks available on war footing and inform the people as to how and where they will get them,” she said.

The Congress leader said it was important for the government to win the confidence of the people in the fight against COVID-19 and urged it to take help from voluntary organisations, NGOs and workers of other political parties as well.

“We are with you in the fight against this pandemic. Coronavirus does have any caste or religion. In this war, it is important for us to set aside our political ideology and take steps to unite the people in a fearless atmosphere,” she said.