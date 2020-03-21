Coronavirus | Kasargod district administration clamps down on those violating orders

The Kasaragod district administration has started clamping down on traders who were found defying the orders imposed in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The situation in the district has raised alarm with six new cases testing positive for the disease on March 20. The Health Department is still unable to trace the route map of the positive patient, who traveled from Dubai to Karipur airport and reached Kasaragod on March 12.

District Collector D. Sajith Babu said that the particular patient had travelled to several places and hidden some information, which has raised concerns.

He further said that they found out on March 21 that the patient had donated blood in Mangaluru besides attending marriages, three football matches and visiting several places with his family. Unless there is cooperation from him, it is difficult to immediately draw the route map, he added.

The Collector said that the government had given orders of taking all necessary steps to control the spread of disease.

“We have ordered that no shops and commercial establishments, except those providing essential services, be opened from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.,” he said.

All those shops that were open were forcibly closed down and the Collector inspected the areas to ensure that orders were implemented.

For two weeks, all temples, churches, mosques and centers, where people could gather will remain closed. All clubs, cinema theaters and other establishments that conduct social events will be shut. Government offices and offices of public and private organisations are to remain closed for two weeks, Mr. Babu informed.

He said people should obey these instructions of the district administration and Health Department. He appealed to those who have returned from the Middle East, especially from Dubai post Umrah — February 20 — to visit the nearest Primary Health Centres. Those who have been advises home isolation should strictly follow it.

There are limited resources and infrastructure in the district. To isolate people, the administration has made arrangements in two schools. Those violating the orders would be strongly dealt with, he said. The administration was hopeful that people would cooperate, he added.