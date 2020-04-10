Doctor in Nagapattinam tests positive for COVID-19, clinic sealed

The district administration has sealed a private hospital run by a doctor after he tested positive for COVID-19.
The doctor who had returned from USA about 20 days ago, is the 12th COVID-19 positive patient in the district. The doctor's residence and clinic have been made containment zones.
After detecting symptoms, the doctor reportedly got himself tested at the Nagapattinam Government Hospital. He is said to have opted to check into a private hospital.
The Health Department is in the process of tracing the patients he had treated at the clinic, and other contacts. The identified patients will be asked to undergo isolation and testing, Health Department sources said.
The 11 other COVID 19 positive patients, who are all attendees of the New Delhi conference, are in quarantine in the isolation wards in the government hospitals at Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.