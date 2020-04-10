Doctor in Nagapattinam tests positive for COVID-19, clinic sealed

The district administration has sealed a private hospital run by a doctor after he tested positive for COVID-19.

The doctor who had returned from USA about 20 days ago, is the 12th COVID-19 positive patient in the district. The doctor's residence and clinic have been made containment zones.

After detecting symptoms, the doctor reportedly got himself tested at the Nagapattinam Government Hospital. He is said to have opted to check into a private hospital.

The Health Department is in the process of tracing the patients he had treated at the clinic, and other contacts. The identified patients will be asked to undergo isolation and testing, Health Department sources said.

The 11 other COVID 19 positive patients, who are all attendees of the New Delhi conference, are in quarantine in the isolation wards in the government hospitals at Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai.