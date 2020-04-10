Business

Govt. removes customs duty, cess on COVID-19 medical equipment

These exemptions will also be applicable on inputs used to manufacture these items. | File

These exemptions will also be applicable on inputs used to manufacture these items. | File   | Photo Credit: Reuters

The customs duty exemption on ventilators, surgical masks, PPE, and test kits will be available up to September 30

The government on Thursday removed customs duty and health cess on ventilators, face and surgical masks, personal protection equipment and COVID-19 test kits with a view to boost availability of these products in the country to fight coronavirus pandemic.

State Helpline numbers | State-wise tracker | A map of confirmed cases in India

“In the context of COVID-19 situation, considering the immediate requirement of ventilators and other items, the Central Government has granted exemption from basic customs duty and health cess, on the import of these goods, with immediate effect,” the Department of Revenue said in a statement.

These exemptions will also be applicable on inputs used to manufacture these items.

“This basic customs duty exemption shall be available upto the September 30 this year,” it said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 10, 2020 11:31:51 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/govt-removes-customs-duty-cess-on-covid-19-medical-equipment/article31305996.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY