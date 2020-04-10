Govt. removes customs duty, cess on COVID-19 medical equipment

The government on Thursday removed customs duty and health cess on ventilators, face and surgical masks, personal protection equipment and COVID-19 test kits with a view to boost availability of these products in the country to fight coronavirus pandemic.
State Helpline numbers | State-wise tracker | A map of confirmed cases in India
“In the context of COVID-19 situation, considering the immediate requirement of ventilators and other items, the Central Government has granted exemption from basic customs duty and health cess, on the import of these goods, with immediate effect,” the Department of Revenue said in a statement.
These exemptions will also be applicable on inputs used to manufacture these items.
“This basic customs duty exemption shall be available upto the September 30 this year,” it said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.