Tamil Nadu COVID-19 expert panel recommends two-week lockdown extension

The Chief Minister had a meeting with the expert panel on Friday

The Expert Committee of medical experts constituted to track the spread of COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Friday recommended to Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami to extend the ongoing lockdown by two weeks beyond April 14.

“Despite all the efforts taken by the government, cases [of COVID-19] have been increasing so far…All the doctors [on the 19-member panel] feel that it would be good if the lockdown is extended for 14 more days. This is among the recommendations of the Committee,” a panel spokesperson told journalists at the Secretariat in Chennai in the afternoon.

The Expert Committee was constituted earlier this month for treatment protocol for clinical manifestations and COVID-19 infections.

On Thursday Mr. Palaniswami had said the recommendations of the Expert Committee as well as that of the 12 coordination teams set up to combat COVID-19 would be taken into consideration before deciding on extending the lockdown.

The 19-member panel had a two-hour meeting with the Chief Minister, Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar and Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam in the Secretariat in the morning. Experts from other countries joined the meeting through video conference.

