Coronavirus | DHFL promoters, 21 others detained for lockdown violation

DHFL chairman Kapil Wadhawan and 22 others were detained at Mahabaleshwar for violating prohibitory orders, after it was learnt that they had travelled from Khandala to Mahabaleshwar on April 8 despite the ongoing lockdown.

Mr. Wadhawan and his brother Dheeraj Wadhawan are promoters of DHFL, and are co-accused in a case of cheating and money laundering registered against Yes Bank co-founder Rana Kapoor.

The issue erupted into a political controversy, with BJP leader Kirit Somaiya writing to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Thursday to look into the matter. He said, “The Wadhawan brothers are out on bail and being given VIP treatment. Home Minister Anil Deshmukh owes an explanation.”

Later in the day, Mr. Deshmukh announced an inquiry into the matter. According to a letter issued by Amitabh Gupta, Principal Secretary (Special), Home Department, five vehicles of members of Wadhawan family were given a special pass to travel from Khandala to Mahabaleshwar on April 8 due to family emergency.

(with PTI input)