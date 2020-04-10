First COVID-19 death reported in Assam

A 65-year-old man in Assam died due to COVID-19 on Friday, the first casualty of the disease from the State.
The man, hailing from Hailakandi district, died early on Friday morning at Silchar Medical College and Hospital in Assam. He had travelled to Saudi Arabia previously, said Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
As of Thursday evening, the State had 29 COVID-19 positive cases, all but one linked to the Nizamuddin congregation held in Delhi in early March.
