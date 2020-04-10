Other States

First COVID-19 death reported in Assam

A thermal camera in Guwahati railway station. Assam registered its first COVID-19 death.

A thermal camera in Guwahati railway station. Assam registered its first COVID-19 death.   | Photo Credit: Ritu Raj Konwar

A 65-year-old man in Assam died due to COVID-19 on Friday, the first casualty of the disease from the State.

The man, hailing from Hailakandi district, died early on Friday morning at Silchar Medical College and Hospital in Assam. He had travelled to Saudi Arabia previously, said Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

As of Thursday evening, the State had 29 COVID-19 positive cases, all but one linked to the Nizamuddin congregation held in Delhi in early March.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 10, 2020 7:26:42 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/first-covid-19-death-reported-in-assam/article31305101.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY