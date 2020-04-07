Coronavirus | Boris Johnson stable overnight and in good spirits: spokesman

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was stable overnight in intensive care after suffering a deterioration of his COVID-19 symptoms and he remains in good spirits, his spokesman said on Tuesday.
The spokesman told reporters that the Prime Minister, who was admitted to hospital on Sunday, was receiving standard oxygen treatment and was breathing without any other assistance.
“The Prime Minister has been stable overnight and remains in good spirits. He is receiving standard oxygen treatment and breathing without any other assistance. He has not required mechanical ventilation, or non-invasive respiratory support,” the spokesman said.
