Two more test COVID-19 positive in Puducherry

Two more persons, who returned from the Tablighi Jamaat conference in New Delhi, tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, taking the total tally of active patients in the Union Territory to seven.

The affected persons, aged 47 and 54, hailing from Moolakkulam and Thiruvandarkoil in Puducherry, have been admitted to the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Research Institute, which has been converted exclusively for treating COVID-19 patients.

Director of Health and Family Welfare Services S. Mohan Kumar said both had attended the religious congregation in the national capital. “Initially, both tested negative but they were advised home quarantine. But a few days ago, they showed minor symptoms and subsequent test results proved positive,” he said.

Three people who attended the religious meet and one of their contacts are already undergoing treatment at the medical college. Another elderly person in Mahe, who had no travel history, is under treatment at the Pariyaram Medical College in Kannur district of Kerala.

A 63-year-old woman who returned from Umrah in Saudi Arabia was treated at Mahe GH and has now fully recovered. She was discharged last month from the GH.