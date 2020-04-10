International

Coronavirus | Spain's death toll curve flattening at last

A deserted street is pictured during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease in Barcelona, Spain.

A deserted street is pictured during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease in Barcelona, Spain.   | Photo Credit: Reuters

Total deaths in Spain rose to 15,843 on Friday - the second highest in the world after Italy

The coronavirus death toll curve in Spain flattened further on Friday as the government discussed different strategies to start phasing out one of the world's strictest lockdowns.

Spaniards have been off the streets since mid-March, but a slowdown of the COVID-19 disease's spread and its death toll has enabled officials to start discussing a gradual easing.

Also read: Spain sees drop in deaths

“Any step towards de-escalation of such an intense lockdown must be done with extreme caution,” Deputy Prime Minister Pablo Iglesias told local TV channel TVE.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has said the formal lockdown will probably continue into May, but some restrictions may soon be lifted to breathe life into a paralyzed economy.

Also read: Spain reports more than 100,000 coronavirus cases

The number of daily deaths fell again on Friday to 605, the lowest figure since March 24, the health ministry said. The rate of increase has dropped to 4% down from 20% two weeks ago.

Total deaths rose to 15,843 on Friday - the second highest in the world after Italy. Total cases in Spain rose to 157,022 on Friday from 152,446 on Thursday.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 10, 2020 5:16:58 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/coronavirus-spains-coronavirus-death-toll-curve-flattening-at-last/article31308937.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY