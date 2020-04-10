Kerala

COVID-19 | 22 discharged in Kasaragod

Fireforce personnel disinfecting General Hospital, Ernakulam.

Huge relief for worst-hit district in Kerala

In a huge relief for Kasaragod district, which has witnessed the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the State, 22 patients have been discharged from various hospitals.

In the second stage of coronavirus infection, a total of 138 patients from Kasaragod are receiving treatment in various hospitals.

District Medical Officer A.V. Ramdas said COVID-19-affected people from Kasaragod were undergoing treatment at various hospital. So far, 10 patients from Kasargod General Hospital, three from Kanhangad District Hospital, one from Kozhikode Medical College and eight from Kannur Government Medical College Hospital had been discharged, he said.

Dr. Ramdas said that with 22 people discharged, the number of affected patients had come down from 160 to 138 in the district, he said, and added that more people would be discharged by evening.

As of Friday, 10,746 people are under observation, including 10,474 in home observation and 272 in hospitals.

