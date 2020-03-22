Coronavirus live updates | India sees over 330 confirmed cases of COVID-19

At least 330 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in India as of March 22, of which over 300 are active cases. Four people have died of the COVID-19 till date. According to the Centre, there is no evidence of community transmission yet in the country.

On Sunday, India is observing a 'Janata Curfew' from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., called for by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to practise social distancing in a bid to curtail the spread of the novel coronavirus.

COVID-19 | Interactive map of confirmed coronavirus cases in India

The Hindu has brought out an e-book on essential COVID-19 information, in addition to covering the developments related to the coronavirus pandemic as it unfolded. Here are answers from experts on your queries about the virus, a list of State Helpline numbers, and a map of confirmed cases in India.

The new 24/7 national helpline numbers are 1075 and 1800-112-545 and 011-23978046. Email: ncov2019@gmail.com

Here are the latest updates:

Stay home for three months, UK tells 1.5 million most at risk

Up to 1.5 million vulnerable people in Britain, identified as being most at risk from the coronavirus epidemic, should stay at home for at least 12 weeks, the government said Sunday.

Those with underlying health conditions such as bone or blood cancers, cystic fibrosis, or who have had an organ transplant have been advised by health officials to do all they can to shield themselves from the virus, including confining themselves at home for a long period.

"People should stay at home, protect our NHS and save lives," Communities secretary Robert Jenrick said in a statement.

Read more

Confined by virus, Frenchman runs marathon on his balcony

In the age of confinement, Elisha Nochomovitz figured out a way to run a marathon anyway back and forth on his balcony.

That’s right. He ran 42.2 kilometers (26.2 miles) straight, never leaving his 7-meter-long (23-foot) balcony.

Like athletes who ran around their Wuhan apartments or cyclists who found ways to train in their locked-down Abu Dhabi hotel rooms, Nochomovitz wanted to show others that it’s possible to stay fit as virus containment measures tighten around the world.