COVID-19 claims first life in Gujarat

A 69-year-old man infected with COVID-19 died in Surat on Sunday, the first victim from Gujarat where four cases of the virus were reported on Sunday taking the number of affected persons to 18 — Ahmedabad 7, Vadodara 3, Gandhinagar 3, Surat 3 (including one death) and Rajkot and Kutch one each.

All the affected are under treatment in isolation. More than 6,000 people are also in isolation across the State.

The deceased was admitted to the hospital on March 17. According to the Health department, he had comorbid conditions which led to multi-organ failure.

A 65-year-old woman died in a Vadodara hospital but her test report is awaited. She also had comorbid conditions like diabetics and hypertension.

As the cases began mounting, the State government as a precautionary measure has locked down Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Surat, Vadodara and Kutch, terminating public transport services and shutting down business and commercial establishments except essential services till March 25.