Coronavirus: Punjab orders complete lockdown till March 31

As confirmed COVID-19 cases climbed to 14 in Punjab, the State government has ordered a complete lockdown with immediate effect to check the spread of the virus.

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh tweeted on Sunday that a State-wide lock down till March 31 had been ordered.

“All essential govt. services will continue and shops selling essential items such as milk, food items, medicines etc will be open. All Deputy Commissioners and Senior SPs have been directed to implement the restrictions immediately,” said the order issued by the Chief Minister.

Punjab has so far reported 14 cases with 11 positive cases being reported on March 21, taking the tally to 14.

Most public places in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh wore a deserted look amid the janata curfew proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Shops and commercial establishments were mostly closed and little vehicular movement was seen on the roads. People were largely seen preferring to stay indoors with only a few venturing out.