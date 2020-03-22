Coronavirus | Seven more test positive in Punjab

With 7 fresh positive cases of COVID-19 reported in Punjab in a day on Sunday, the total number of cases in the State have climbed to 21.

Seven people of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district have been tested positive for COVID-19, according to a senior official.

“The seven people who have been tested positive had come in contact with the 70-year-old man of Pathlawa village in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district, who died last week and was tested positive for coronavirus,” Dr. Rajinder Bhatia, civil surgeon, S.B.S Nagar told, The Hindu.

“All these seven patients had come in contact with the deceased. Three of them are family members, one is close contact of the same village and two other are persons who travelled along with him from Germany via Italy,” said Dr. Bhatia.

He said samples of all patients were sent to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh for testing. “The report confirmed the women is COVID-19 positive. All the patients are stable,” he said.

According to State's health department till March 21, there were 14 positive cases of COVID-19 reported in Punjab.