Coronavirus | Southern Railway cancels all suburban train services till March 31

The Southern Railway has cancelled all suburban train services from March 23 to 31. The railway department had earlier cancelled all long distance trains till March 31, as part of COVID-19 prevention measure.
In a press release the railway department has stated that all suburban train services would be stopped from the midnight of March 23 to March 31. The suburban train services being operated to the minimum on Sunday to comply with the Janata Curfew would be fully stopped from 12 a.m.
The press note stated that only goods train services would be operated.
