One more tests COVID-19 positive in Telangana, count goes up to 22

A 24-year-old man from Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, who was tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday has been admitted at a designated hospital in Telangana. He is the 22nd COVID-19 patient in the State. The young man returned from London via Dubai and his condition is said to be stable.

On Saturday two cases were detected, including a 35-year-old man, who is the son and close contact of patient number 14-who returned from Dubai on March 14 and was confirmed as COVID-19 positive on March 18.

14-day quarantine for returnees

State Health Department officials have appealed to people to practice social distancing. People who have returned from abroad, or been in transit were urged to be under quarantine for 14-days from the time of their arrival in India, and approach the nearest government hospital immediately after developing coronavirus symptoms. Dial ‘104’ for queries related to the disease, they added.

Incidentally, if anyone has coronavirus symptoms after landing at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Shamshabad, they are being taken to isolation centres, and their samples collected for tests.

Meanwhile, Telangana Health Minister Etela Rajender held a meeting with superintendents of government hospitals where patients and suspects are admitted.