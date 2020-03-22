Janata Curfew live updates: Stay indoors and stay healthy, tweets PM Modi

The 'Janata Curfew', proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to curb the spread of COVID-19, kicked off on March 22, resulting in businesses being shut and transportation services being largely suspended across India.

PM Modi had proposed the ‘Janata Curfew’ on Sunday between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. as part of social distancing to check the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

8.15 am | India

Stay indoors and stay healthy, tweets PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 22 requested people to join the ‘Janata Curfew’ to make the fight against COVID-19 a success.

People seeking a lift from taxis and cars exiting the T3 airport in Delhi on Sunday, during Janata Curfew. | Photo Credit: V.V. Krishnan

“In a few minutes from now, the #JantaCurfew commences. Let us all be a part of this curfew, which will add tremendous strength to the fight against COVID-19 menace,” the Prime Minister wrote on Twitter.

8 am | Mumbai

Mumbaikars stay indoors as ‘Janata curfew’ commences

The city that never sleeps on Sunday woke up to empty roads and deserted public places as the ‘Janata curfew’ proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to counter the coronavirus spread began.

The usually bustling western and eastern express highways and other arterial roads looked empty as people stayed in their homes to support the curfew.

Same was the situation at the suburban train stations which normally see thousands of commuters jostling to get inside the overcrowded trains.

State government authorities had on Saturday informed people that only those engaged in essential services would be allowed to travel in local trains, that too after checking their identity papers.

Public transport is being curtailed in the city on Sunday. Local trains on the Central line will see 60% services as against the normal 70% on Sundays. The Western Railway has cancelled four services, two from Virar to Dahanu Road, and two from Dahanu Road to Dadar and Churchgate.

The Central Railway has cancelled 60 long distance trains across Mumbai division, while the Western Railway has cancelled 40 mail express and 26 passenger trains from Mumbai.

It has also cancelled 477 suburban locals on Sunday.

The Mumbai Metro and Mumbai Monorail will remain suspended for the day, while BEST buses will run according to their holiday schedule, officials said.

Late on Saturday evening, the Divisional Commissioner of Konkan Region declared that the police and State government staff will be present at all stations to ensure that people do not travel unnecessarily and only those engaged in essential services will allowed on local trains.

7.30 am | Tamil Nadu

How Tamil Nadu reacted to Janata Curfew

Goubert Market wears a deserted look during the 'Janata Curfew' in Puducherry on Sunday. | Photo Credit: S.S. Kumar

A police personnel insist that the shop owner close the shop in T.V. Kovil in Tiruchi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: M. Srinath

Gandhipuram Town bus stand in Coimbatore looks empty | Photo Credit: M. Periasamy

Mumbai

Sirens unlikely to sound PM’s battle cry today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s plea to citizens of the country to clap or ring bells following the sound of a siren to appreciate the work of those leading the fight against the COVID-10 outbreak on Sunday may come a cropper in the financial capital.

The State government may not be able to set off sirens in most places in the city because for the past one year it has been sitting on a proposal from the Director General of Civil Defence to overhaul its war-time emergency public siren system. As a result, only 15 to 20 of the 170 sirens atop government buildings will work at 5 p.m. on Sunday. Similar sirens atop government buildings in Nashik, Pune, Thane and Raigad are not in working condition and may not go off on time, officials said.