Bihar reports first coronavirus death

Bihar on March 22 reported the first death in the State due to coronavirus. The deceased was found positive for COVID-19 and was also undergoing treatment for kidney ailment at Patna-based All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

The deceased Saif Ali, 38, was from Munger district and had recently returned from Qatar. The AIIMS officials confirmed that the deceased was COVID-19 positive. “He had a travel history and was put under observation for sometime,” said director of AIIMS Dr. Prabhat Kumar Singh.

Dr. Pradeep Das, the Director of Rajendra Memorial Research Institute (RMRI) where COVID-19 tests are being done in Patna, said that 114 samples were examined on Saturday night in which 2 samples were found COVID-19 positive. The information of both of the patients has been sent to the Indian Council of Medical Research, Delhi, he said.

The State government has also put all 550 passengers on surveillance in different hospitals who on Sunday morning returned to the State by train from Maharashtra. Top health department officials are currently engaged in high-level meeting with central health department officials via video conference.

Bihar Chief Secretary Deepak Kumar too confirmed that the demise was due to COVID-19. "He died yesterday but his test report came today which said he was having coronavirus... he was admitted to AIIMS as a suspected case, and with kidney ailment," he told journalists in Patna.

This was confirmed by Hospital Superintendent C.M. Singh as well.

Meanwhile, roads and streets in Patna wore a deserted look in view of Prime Minister’s ‘Janata Curfew’ appeal.