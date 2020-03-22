Coronavirus | Section 144 imposed in Delhi till March 31

The Delhi Police Commissioner on Sunday imposed Section 144 in the entire city, which prohibits the gathering of five or more persons at any place.

The order copy issued by S.N. Shrivastava reads that “it has become necessary to take all required precautionary steps to mitigate the possible detrimental effects of the spread of COVID-19 for public health, public safety and public order. Therefore, in exercise of the power conferred upon me Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed all over the city.”

The order copy further reads that assembly of any kind for demonstration,procession, protest etc. is prohibited. Any gathering social, cultural, political, religious, academic, sports, seminar and conference is prohibited.

Organisation of weekly markets (except for vegetables, fruits and essential commodities) is prohibited. Any kind of guided tour conducted by various private tour operators are prohibited, the order copy reads.

An individual suspected or confirmed with COVID-19 shall take measures for prevention, treatment i.e. home quarantine or isolation.

Any person contravening this order shall be punishable under section 188 of IPC. The order will come into effect from 9 p.m. on March 22 will remain valid up to 12 midnight March 31.