Coronavirus: Rajasthan announces complete lockdown till March 31

In a late night decision, the Rajasthan government on March 21 announced a complete lockdown of the State till March 31 to contain the spread of coronavirus. All government and private offices, malls, shops, factories and public transport across the State will remain closed in the duration, while Rajasthan's borders with other States will be sealed.

Only essential and medical services will be exempted from the lockdown, according to the orders issued after the decision was taken at a high-level meeting presided over by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot at his residence. Mr. Gehlot said it was necessary for people to “stay indoors” to fight the pandemic.

During the lockdown, more than 1 crore families covered in the National Food Security Act will get wheat for two months free of cost. Food packets will also be distributed free of cost to the street vendors, daily wage earners, poor people and needy families in the urban areas.

Mr. Gehlot gave instructions for appointment of a core group, headed by Home Secretary Rajeev Swarup, to take day-to-day decisions for dealing with the issues arising out of the closure and restrictions and extending relief to common people. “No worker will be laid off from any factory during the lockdown. Labourers will be entitled to leaves with wages,” he said.

In order to ensure that the pensioners do not face financial problems, the State government will disburse all social security pensions by the first week of April. Mr. Gehlot appealed to people to follow the government's decisions and comply with the advisories to keep the situation under control.

“The State government is with the people in this hour of crisis. Every possible step will be taken to protect the people and defeat the coronavirus,” Mr. Gehlot said.