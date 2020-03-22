Coronavirus: Railways cancels all train services till March 31

As part of efforts to control the spread of COVID-19, the Indian Railways on Sunday announced the cancellation of all train services, barring goods train, till March 31.

“In continuation of the measures taken in the wake of COVID-19, it has been decided that all passenger train services on Indian Railways, including premium trains, Mail/Express trains, passenger trains, suburban trains, Kolkata Metro Rail, Konkan Railway etc shall be cancelled till the 2400 hrs of 31.03.2020,” the Indian Railways said.

Also read: Janata Curfew live updates | March 22, 2020

It, however, added that bare minimum level of services of suburban trains and Kolkata Metro Rail shall continue till 22.03.2020.

“Trains which had already commenced their journey, prior to 0400 hrs of 22.03.2020, will run up to their destinations. Adequate arrangements shall be made for the passengers, who have commenced their journey during the travel and at their destinations,” it added.

Also read: Coronavirus | No evidence of community transmission yet, says Centre

The movement of goods trains will continue to ensure the essential supplies in various parts of the country.

Full refund

Additionally, passengers will be given full refund for cancelled trains up till June 21, 2020. “To make it more convenient for passengers, full refund for all cancelled trains may be taken till 21.06.2020. Adequate arrangements shall be made to facilitate hassle-free refund to passengers affected by train cancellations.”

The order follows multiple incidents of passengers with ‘home quarantine’ seal travelling via train. On Saturday, two such passengers were deboarded from the Rajdhani train between Bengaluru and Delhi. Previously, around 12 passengers travelling via trains tested positive for COVID-19.

With an increasing number of such incidents taking place on the Indian Railways, the Ministry has appealed, “...Public is requested not to travel on passenger and long distance trains unless absolutely necessary. Be safe and keep others safe.”