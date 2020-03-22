Coronavirus | Anand Mahindra offers to convert Mahindra resorts to temporary care facilities

Industrialist Anand Mahindra, chairman of Mahindra Group, has offered to convert Mahindra Holiday resorts as temporary care facilities and plans to make ventilators at Mahindra manufacturing units to help fight the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

Besides, he also decided to create a fund and contribute 100% of his salary towards this cause.

Mr. Mahindra, 64, took to Twitter to announce the actions taken by Mahindra Group to fight the coronavirus in India.

In series of tweets, Mr. Mahindra said, "The Mahindra Foundation will create a fund to assist the hardest hit in our value chain (small businesses & the self employed). We will encourage associates to voluntarily contribute to the Fund. I will contribute 100% of my salary to it & will add more over the next few months. I urge all our various businesses to also set aside contributions for those who are the hardest hit in their ecosystems."

On making ventilators, Mr. Mahindra said, "A lockdown over the next few weeks will help flatten the curve & moderate the peak pressure on medical care. However, we need to create scores of temporary hospitals & we have a scarcity of ventilators. To help in the response to this unprecedented threat, we at the Mahindra Group will immediately begin work on how our manufacturing facilities can make ventilators."

Mr. Mahindra also offered to use Mahindra resorts as temporary care facilities.

"At Mahindra Holidays, we stand ready to offer our resorts as temporary care facilities. Our Projects team stands ready to assist the Govt/Army in erecting temporary care facilities." said Mr. Mahindra in his tweet.

Mr. Mahindra's help comes at a point of time when the COVID-19 positive cases in India could rise exponentially, putting a huge strain on medical infrastructure, according to epidemiologists.