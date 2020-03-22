Coronavirus | 33-year-old man who came from Australia tests positive

A 33-year-old person who had arrived here from Australia has been tested positive for COVID-19.

Deputy Commissioner M. Deepa confirmed that he was the 21st case to be reported from Karnataka.

He arrived here on March 12 and got admitted at a private hospital after showing symptoms of COVID-19. The doctors at the hospital informed the health officials who shifted him immediately to an isolation ward at KIMS in Hubballi. The report on Sunday confirmed that he was infected with COVID-19.

Contract tracing was under progress and a three-km area at Hosayellapur in old Dharwad has been declared Containment Area, Ms. Deepa said.