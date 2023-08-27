B20 Summit 2023 | India has become face of Industry 4.0 revolution: PM Modi

August 27, 2023 01:00 pm | Updated 01:23 pm IST

Addressing the Business 20 (B20) Summit India 2023 in the national capital, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 27 suggested a day in a year should be observed as ‘international consumer care day’.

Stating that India has an important role to play in an efficient global supply chain, the Prime Minister said that the festive season in India started on August 23 when Chandrayaan-3 reached Moon.

“India has become face of Industry 4.0 revolution; future of global growth dependent on future of business,” he said.

“India increased vaccine production and saved crores of lives during COVID pandemic... We are focusing on green energy; trying to replicate success of solar energy in green hydrogen... About 13.5 crore people have been lifted out of poverty in last 5 years,” Mr. Modi added.

The Prime Minister further asked businesses to focus on ‘consumer care’ rather than celebrating consumer rights only.

The B20 is the official G20 dialogue forum with the global business community. The Summit is based on the theme of B20 India R.A.I.S.E: Responsible, Accelerated, Innovative, Sustainable, Equitable Businesses.

B20 Summit India brings policymakers, business leaders and experts from across the world to deliberate and discuss the B20 India Communique.

The B20 India Communique includes 54 recommendations and 172 policy actions for submission to the G20.

The three-day summit is being held from August 25 to 27. Its theme is R.A.I.S.E – Responsible, Accelerated, Innovative, Sustainable and Equitable Businesses. It is being attended by over 1,500 delegates from about 55 countries.

(With agency inputs)