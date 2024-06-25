GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rahul Gandhi to be the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha

Rahulji will be a bold voice for the common people of India and ensure that the NDA government is held firmly accountable at all times, Congress leader K.C. Venugopal said.

Updated - June 25, 2024 10:21 pm IST

Published - June 25, 2024 09:57 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Congress has announced that its leader Rahul Gandhi will be Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha. Photo: Special Arrangement

Congress has announced that its leader Rahul Gandhi will be Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha. Photo: Special Arrangement

Rahul Gandhi will be the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, the Congress announced on June 25.

The announcement was made after a meeting of the floor leaders of the INDIA group in Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge’s official residence. The decision came on a day when Mr. Gandhi took oath as an MP for the fifth consecutive term.

“Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson [Sonia Gandhi] has already sent a letter to pro tem Speaker Bhartruhari Mahtab, informing that Rahul Gandhi will be the leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha,” party general (organisation) K.C. Venugopal told reporters.

“We are confident that as LoP, Rahulji will be a bold voice for the common people of India and ensure that the NDA government is held firmly accountable at all times,” Mr. Venugopal added in a post on X.

As LoP, Mr. Gandhi is likely to open the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address when the Lok Sabha takes it up later this week or next week.

The Congress did not secure the official post of LoP in the 2014 and 2019 general elections as the party didn’t have 10% strength of the 543-member Lok Sabha. However, with 99 MPs, the party is now entitled to the post, and therefore, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) had urged Mr. Gandhi to take over the responsibility.

Related Topics

Indian National Congress / Lok Sabha / political development / Rahul Gandhi

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.