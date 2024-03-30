GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Live

Lok Sabha election LIVE updates | After Congress, Left parties get Income Tax department notice for tax violations

Rajasthan Congress to hold protest against freezing of bank accounts; no exit poll from 7 a.m. of April 19 to 6.30 p.m. of June 1

March 30, 2024 07:50 am | Updated 09:07 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M) candidate from the Jadavpur constituency Srijan Bhattacharya interacts with people during an election campaign ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, in Kolkata.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M) candidate from the Jadavpur constituency Srijan Bhattacharya interacts with people during an election campaign ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, in Kolkata. | Photo Credit: ANI

Rajasthan Congress will hold protests at all district headquarters of the State on March 30 against the fresh notices issued to it by the Income Tax Department and the freezing of the party’s bank accounts. General Secretary and spokesperson of Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee Swarnim Chaturvedi said the BJP-led Central Government is continuously attacking democracy and democratic systems in the country.

Track updates from March 29 here

The Congress is likely to release its manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections on April 5 followed by rallies and public meetings across the country, sources said. The first such public rally, in which Sonia Gandhi may participate, will be held in Rajasthan on April 6. And before the formal release of the manifesto, the Congress would launch the Ghar Ghar guarantee campaign on April 3.

Track latest updates here:
  • March 30, 2024 08:29
    Assam district goes pink to encourage women voters

    In Nalbari, 84.4% of men voted compared with 82.4% of women, a gap of 2%. Image for representation purposes only. File

    A district in western Assam has gone pink to make its women vote as much as or more than their male counterparts. Nalbari is among very few districts where almost all officers are women. Apart from District Commissioner and District Election Officer (DEO) Varnali Deka and Superintendent of Police Supriya Das, they include the Deputy DEO, Finance and Accounts Officer, Treasury Officer, District Information and Public Relations Officer, and District Social Welfare Officer.

    Read here

  • March 30, 2024 08:19
    ED issues second summons to Shiv Sena (UBT) LS candidate

    The ED issued a fresh summons to Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Amol G. Kirtikar to investigate his alleged involvement in the ‘khichdi scam’. The agency has asked him to appear before it on April 8. This is the second summons issued to the party’s candidate who is contesting the Lok Sabha elections from the Mumbai North-West seat. 

    Hours after his candidature was announced, the ED had summoned Mr. Kirtikar, but his lawyer sought more time. His father Gajanan Kirtikar is the sitting MP from Mumbai North-West and had joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena after the party split in 2022.

    Read here

  • March 30, 2024 07:55
    Pappu Yadav hints at rebellion; Congress deeply unhappy with seat sharing in Bihar

    With a formal stamp on the seat division in Bihar and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) keeping Purnia for itself, the Congress is left with a Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav-size headache and also has to contend with enraged State leaders who find the principal opposition party settling for too little. 

    Read here

  • March 30, 2024 07:35
    After Congress, CPI gets Income Tax department notice for tax violations

    The Communist Party of India (CPI) reportedly has been served a notice by the Income-Tax department for violation of its procedures after two of its State units were found using old Permanent Account Number (PAN) cards for filing income-tax returns.

    ​​Read here​​

  • March 30, 2024 07:33
    No exit poll from 7 a.m. of April 19 to 6.30 p.m. of June 1: Election Commission

    The Election Commission has issued a notification banning the conduct, publication or publicising of exit polls between 7.00 a.m. of April 19 and 6.30 p.m. of June 1 when votes will be cast for the Lok Sabha and four State Assembly polls.

    The notification issued also made it clear that under the provisions of the Representation of the People Act, displaying any election matter including results of any opinion poll or any other poll survey, in any electronic media, would be prohibited during the 48-hour period ending with the time fixed for the conclusion of the poll.

    PTI

  • March 30, 2024 07:30
    Senior Congress leader Shivraj Patil’s daughter-in-law to join BJP today

    Archana Patil Chakurkar, daughter-in-law of senior Congress leader and former Union Home Minister Shivraj Patil, meets with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, in Mumbai.

    The daughter-in-law of former Lok Sabha speaker and Congress stalwart Shivraj Patil will join the Bharatiya Janata Party on March 30, party functionaries said. Dr. Archana Patil Chakurkar met Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at his official residence ‘Sagar ‘ in south Mumbai on Friday.

    Archana Patil Chakurkar said she had planned to join the BJP along with former State Minister Baswaraj Murumkar, a close aide of Shivraj Patil, on Monday but postponed the plan due to her daughter’s wedding.

    PTI

  • March 30, 2024 07:27
    Rajasthan Congress to hold protest against I-T notices, freezing of bank accounts today

    Rajasthan Congress will hold protests at all district headquarters of the State on March 30 against the fresh notices issued to it by the Income Tax Department and the freezing of the party’s bank accounts.

    General Secretary and spokesperson of Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee Swarnim Chaturvedi said the BJP-led Central Government is continuously attacking democracy and democratic systems in the country.

    Public demonstrations will be organised by the district Congress committees at all the district headquarters of Rajasthan on Saturday, he said.

    PTI

  • March 30, 2024 07:24
    Lok Sabha polls | A fight between progressive policies of DMK and regressive policies of BJP in Coimbatore: T.R.B. Rajaa

    The Lok Sabha elections this year is a two-pronged contest in Coimbatore. It is between the DMK on one side and the BJP with its B team the AIADMK on the other, said Tamil Nadu Industries Minister T.R.B. Rajaa.

    Read here

  • March 30, 2024 07:16
    Congress may unveil its manifesto on April 5

    The Congress is likely to release its manifesto for the ​Lok Sabha elections​ on April 5 and followed by rallies and public meetings across the country, sources said.

    Read here

  • March 30, 2024 07:14
    Congress releases ninth list, changes two candidates in Rajasthan

    The Congress released a list of five candidates for the Lok Sabha election. The party’s ninth list included a change of nominees in two seats in Rajasthan.

    Read here

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / national politics / political campaigns / laws / democracy / Bharatiya Janata Party / Indian National Congress / Aam Aadmi Party / Nationalist Congress Party / All India Trinamool Congress / Rashtriya Janata Dal / Shiv Sena / Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray / Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam / All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam / Biju Janata Dal / Telugu Desam Party / Jana Sena Party

