March 30, 2024 07:50 am | Updated 09:07 am IST

Rajasthan Congress will hold protests at all district headquarters of the State on March 30 against the fresh notices issued to it by the Income Tax Department and the freezing of the party’s bank accounts. General Secretary and spokesperson of Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee Swarnim Chaturvedi said the BJP-led Central Government is continuously attacking democracy and democratic systems in the country.

The Congress is likely to release its manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections on April 5 followed by rallies and public meetings across the country, sources said. The first such public rally, in which Sonia Gandhi may participate, will be held in Rajasthan on April 6. And before the formal release of the manifesto, the Congress would launch the Ghar Ghar guarantee campaign on April 3.