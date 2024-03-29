GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two Left parties also served notices by I-T department for tax violations

A PTI report courting sources said that the department has asked them to pay “dues” of ₹11 crore.

March 29, 2024 10:40 pm | Updated 10:40 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The Communist Party of India (CPI) reportedly has been served a notice by the Income-Tax department for violation of its procedures after two of its State units were found using old Permanent Account Number (PAN) cards for filing income-tax returns.

A PTI report courting sources said that the department has asked them to pay “dues” of ₹11 crore. Though a top CPI leader stated that the notice does not mention any sum. He further said that the party is consulting its lawyers to challenge the notice.

The Income-Tax department in July 2022 served a notice to CPI(M) withdrawing the tax exemption of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) for the year 2016-17 and taxed the Left party ₹15.59 crore for not declaring a bank account in its tax returns for the year.

The sources said the CPI(M) had received a notice under Section 148A of the Income Tax Act for assessment year 2016-17 on the ground that it was maintaining a bank account but had not declared it in column 13(b) when it filed its tax returns.

Congress accuses BJP of unleashing ‘tax terrorism’, says Income Tax department has again sought ₹1,823 crore

However, the department passed an order under section 148A(d) of Act, rejecting the party’s submission, and reopened the case by issuing a notice under section 148.

The CPI(M) has claimed that it had filed its income tax returns in compliance with the notice and submitted various submissions from time to time, and that not mentioning the bank account was an “oversight” on its part.

The Left party received a show-cause notice last year, proposing to disallow the claim of exemption made under Section 13A of the Act. It had requested for extension of time, which was not granted.

The sources said the I-T department has passed a final order and levied a tax of ₹15.59 crore on the CPI(M) for 2016-17.

They added that the CPI(M) has filed a writ petition against the order in the Delhi High Court and the matter is sub-judice. The court has issued a notice to the I-T department and directed it not to take any precipitate action, the sources said.

(WITH INPUTS FROM PTI)

Related Topics

Communist Party of India / Communist Party of India -Marxist

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.