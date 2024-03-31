GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Live

Lok Sabha election LIVE updates | PM Modi to begin U.P. campaign from Meerut today

The Congress will declare its candidates for three Lok Sabha seats in Delhi after the ‘Maharally’ of its alliance partner Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday

March 31, 2024 06:53 am | Updated 07:24 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a gathering. File.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a gathering. File. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to kick off the BJP’s Lok Sabha election campaign in Uttar Pradesh from Meerut today. PM Modi himself will be contesting for the third time from the Varanasi constituency of the State which has the most number seats in the lower house. The BJP has fielded actor Arun Govil of TV serial ‘ Ramayan’ fame as its candidate from Meerut. Apart from Govil, Rashtriya Lok Dal president Jayant Chaudhary, who recently joined the BJP-led NDA, will share the dais with the Prime Minister.

Also read: Pinarayi Vijayan interview | ‘2024 Lok Sabha polls are a referendum on secularism’

Meanwhile, In a show of Opposition unity, the INDIA bloc leaders will be attending a ‘maha rally’ to be held by the AAP at the Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi today (March 31). Top INDIA bloc leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray, Akhilesh Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav among others are expected to attend. 

Also read | In Bengal, Left seeks to iron out differences between allies

As the first phase of the General Election nears, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday notified the setting up of the party’s manifesto committee. The committee is to be headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The party also named its candidates for 11 more Lok Sabha constituencies, fielding a number of leaders who joined it from different parties recently such as Bhartruhari Mahtab, Ravneet Singh Bittu, Sushil Kumar Rinku and Preneet Kaur.

Follow live updates here:
  • March 31, 2024 07:21
    Andhra Pradesh | EC issues order barring State Govt’s ward, village volunteers from duties

    The Election Commission has issued an order barring the Andhra Pradesh government’s ward and village volunteers from carrying out their activities such as disbursing welfare benefits, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Mukesh Kumar Meena said.

    The Commission has also asked the state government to refrain from releasing the results of Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (APTET) and conducting the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Recruitment Test (APTRT) while the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is in force.

    On the Election Commission’s order on ward and village volunteers, Meena said they should not be engaged for extending government schemes and welfare benefits, disbursing pensions and other related activities during the elections.

    “Cell phones, tabs and other devices given to the volunteers should be immediately deposited with the respective District Electoral Officers,” he said in a press release.

    - PTI

  • March 31, 2024 07:07
    PM to address poll rally in U.P.’s Meerut, RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary to be present

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will kickstart his Lok Sabha election campaign in Uttar Pradesh with a rally in Meerut where the BJP has fielded actor Arun Govil of TV serial ‘Ramayan’ fame as its candidate.

    According to sources, apart from Govil, Rashtriya Lok Dal president Jayant Chaudhary, who recently joined the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, will share the dais with the prime minister.

    Prime Minister Modi’s Meerut rally will prove to be a milestone in western Uttar Pradesh, senior BJP leader and MLC Govind Narayan Shukla said and asserted that the party and its allies would win all 80 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

    - PTI

  • March 31, 2024 07:01
    INDIA rally is to save democracy, not about one individual: Congress

    The “maha rally” being organised by the Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) at the capital’s Ramlila Maidan on March 31 is not aimed at protecting one person, the Congress said.

    Posters sporting the slogan “ Main bhi Kejiriwal (I am also Kejriwal)” can be seen at Ramlila Maidan, as part of a campaign being run by the Aam Aadmi Party since the arrest of its national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

    However, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said that the “strong message” being sent out from the rally to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Lok Kalyan Marg residence was that the BJP-led government’s “time is up”. 

    Read more on this here...

