March 31, 2024 06:53 am | Updated 07:24 am IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to kick off the BJP’s Lok Sabha election campaign in Uttar Pradesh from Meerut today. PM Modi himself will be contesting for the third time from the Varanasi constituency of the State which has the most number seats in the lower house. The BJP has fielded actor Arun Govil of TV serial ‘ Ramayan’ fame as its candidate from Meerut. Apart from Govil, Rashtriya Lok Dal president Jayant Chaudhary, who recently joined the BJP-led NDA, will share the dais with the Prime Minister.

Meanwhile, In a show of Opposition unity, the INDIA bloc leaders will be attending a ‘maha rally’ to be held by the AAP at the Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi today (March 31). Top INDIA bloc leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray, Akhilesh Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav among others are expected to attend.

As the first phase of the General Election nears, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday notified the setting up of the party’s manifesto committee. The committee is to be headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The party also named its candidates for 11 more Lok Sabha constituencies, fielding a number of leaders who joined it from different parties recently such as Bhartruhari Mahtab, Ravneet Singh Bittu, Sushil Kumar Rinku and Preneet Kaur.