Watch | The Historic Shift in Jammu and Kashmir’s Status| Explained

A video on the history of Article 370, and events that led to its abrogation in 2019

December 13, 2023 10:04 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

On December 11, 2023, the Supreme Court unanimously upheld the power of the President to abrogate Article 370 in August 2019, leading to the reorganisation of the full-fledged State of Jammu and Kashmir to two Union Territories and denuding it of its special privileges.

On August 6, 2019, the Government of India revoked the special status, or autonomy, granted under Article 370 of the Indian Constitution to Jammu and Kashmir

Krishnadas Rajagopal of The Hindu talks about the history of Article 370 and the events that led to its abrogation in 2019.

