GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

ED summons Sena (UBT) Lok Sabha candidate Kirtikar in ‘khichdi scam’

Alleged scam pertains to irregularities in Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation awarding contracts to serve khichdi packets to migrant workers during the Covid-19 pandemic

March 30, 2024 07:19 am | Updated 07:19 am IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Amol G. Kirtikar. File Photo: facebook.com/AmolGKirtika

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Amol G. Kirtikar. File Photo: facebook.com/AmolGKirtika

 

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 29 issued fresh summons to Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Amol G. Kirtikar to investigate his alleged involvement in the ‘khichdi scam’. The agency has asked Mr. Kirtikar to appear before it on April 8.

This is the second summons issued to the party’s candidate who is contesting the Lok Sabha election from the Mumbai North-West seat. Hours after his candidature was announced on Wednesday, the ED had summoned Mr. Kirtikar, but his lawyer sought more time for his client to appear before the agency.

Mr. Kirtikar’s father Gajanan Kirtikar is the sitting MP from Mumbai North-West and had joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena after the party split in June 2022.

The ‘scam’ 

The alleged scam pertains to irregularities in Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) awarding contracts to serve khichdi packets to migrant workers during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The ‘scam’ emerged when in September 2023, the Mumbai Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) registered an FIR against Sujit Patkar, a close aide of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut.

Among several other unidentified BMC officers, the police FIR named Sunil alias Bala Kadam. Police also named Sahyadri Refreshment’s Rajeev Salunkhe, partners and employees of Force One Multi Service, partners of Sneha Caterers and then assistant municipal commissioner (planning) Sangeeta Hasnale in the alleged scam of ₹6.37 crore.

During the probe, Mr. Kirtikar’s name came up and in September the EOW questioned him for six hours.

Later in October 2023, ED registered a money laundering case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and a close aide of Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray, Suraj Chavan, was arrested. The ED slapped attachment orders on Mr. Chavan’s properties worth ₹88 lakh. Mr. Raut’s younger brother Sandeep Raut was also questioned in the case. 

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Mumbai / Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.