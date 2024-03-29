GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha elections LIVE updates | INDIA bloc in Bihar seals seat-sharing deal; BJP’s Rekha Patra lodges complaint against TMC leader for ‘violation’ of privacy

As per the announcement made by senior RJD leader Abdul Bari Siddiqui, RJD will contest on 26 seats, Congress on nine and the Left parties on remaining five seats.

March 29, 2024 07:46 am | Updated 02:18 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Bihar RJD President Jagdanand Singh and State Congress President Akhilesh Singh join hands with CPI-ML, CPM and other leaders after releasing Grand Alliance candidates' list for Lok Sabha elections, in Patna, on March 29, 2024.

Bihar RJD President Jagdanand Singh and State Congress President Akhilesh Singh join hands with CPI-ML, CPM and other leaders after releasing Grand Alliance candidates' list for Lok Sabha elections, in Patna, on March 29, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

A day after last date of filing nomination papers for the first phase poll on April 19, the Rashtriya Janata Dal and Congress-led mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) in Bihar announced seat sharing in coalition on March 29.

As per the announcement made by senior RJD leader Abdul Bari Siddiqui, RJD will contest on 26 seats, Congress on nine and the Left parties on remaining five seats. Bihar has a total of 40 Lok Sabha constituencies.

2024 General elections | These are the Lok Sabha constituencies, Assemblies going to polls in Phase 1

A majority of the candidates for the 17 LS constituencies in Telangana hail from BRS and among them, there are those who got tickets within days of joining the party and there are cases of tickets being announced before even the ‘defections’ had happened.

This has been causing much hand-wringing and consternation among those who have invested years with the party and its ideology. Save for party chief and Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy (Secunderabad) and national general secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar (Karimnagar), the rest are either ‘newcomers’ or turncoats.

But, the overriding belief is that the Modi factor will prevail over any such ‘disappointment’ before Parliament polls. Former Minister Eatala Rajender is contesting from Malkajgiri constituency with the Central leadership choosing him over the claims of seniors like P. Muralidhar Rao despite his poor show during the Assembly polls.

To read the updates regarding the polls from March 28, please find the link here.

Follow The Hindu for more updates on elections from across the country:

  • March 29, 2024 13:30
    BJP’s Rekha Patra lodges complaint against TMC leader for ‘violation’ of privacy

    BJP’s Basirhat candidate Rekha Patra, who had highlighted the plight of women in West Bengal’s Sandeshkhali, has lodged a complaint with the National Commission for Women against TMC nominee Debangshu Bhattacharyya for alleged violation of her privacy.

    She also shot off a letter to the National Commission for Scheduled Castes, alleging that Mr. Bhattacharyya, the TMC nominee from Tamluk Lok Sabha seat and head of the party’s social media cell, made the details of her personal information and bank accounts public.

    “Recently, through a post on Debangshu Bhattacharyya’s Facebook account, the TMC candidate from Tamluk has shared the private details of my client, such as phone number, bank account details, Swasthya Sathi scheme details, as well as the Duare Sarkar scheme details, which is a clear violation of my client’s right to privacy and an outrage to her modesty by making her personal details public,” Ms. Patra’s lawyer said in the letter. - PTI

  • March 29, 2024 13:26
    BJP to face a tough fight in Jharkhand this time

    Despite its dominance in the last three Lok Sabha elections in Jharkhand, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is poised for a tough battle this time due to internal rumblings, resentment among the rank and file of the party over ticket distribution and tribal opposition in pockets, party leaders said.

    The BJP is contesting from 13 constituencies as per a seat-sharing pact with ally AJSU Party which will field its candidate from Giridih Lok Sabha seat.

    “Barring three, the BJP has given tickets to those who have come to the party either ahead of the Lok Sabha polls or earlier. This has sent a bad signal to the old-timers. What comes as a shock to us is the nomination of Baghmara MLA Dulu Mahto for the Dhanbad constituency. The party dropped sitting MP Pashupati Nath Singh. This has triggered a revolt among a section of our workers and upper caste voters,” a BJP activist said.

    Click here to read more...
  • March 29, 2024 12:46
    Samosa, biryani, tea: District poll panels fix varied menu, ceiling for LS polls expenditure

    Candidates in Punjab’s Jalandhar can spend ₹15 for a cup of tea and the same price for a samosa they offer to people during public meetings and campaign trails in the Lok Sabha elections.

    However, those in Madhya Pradesh’s Mandla can spend ₹7 for a cup of tea and another ₹7.50 for a piece of samosa, considered a staple snack in many parts of the country.

    The candidates will have to manage their expenditure within the prescribed limit. These rate cards often become a subject of “meme-fest” on social media about the prices not being in sync with the current inflation level.

    - PTI

  • March 29, 2024 12:21
    14 candidates contesting in two Lok Sabha seats in Arunachal

    Fourteen candidates are in the fray for the two Lok Sabha seats in Arunachal Pradesh, which will go to polls on April 19, an official said on Friday, March 29,2024. Eight candidates will contest in the Arunachal West Lok Sabha constituency from where Union Earth Sciences minister Kiren Rijiju and Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee president Nabam Tuki are trying their luck. 

    The total number of candidates, contesting in the Arunachal East parliamentary constituency, is six after the nomination of Techi Rana, an independent candidate, was found invalid during scrutiny on Thursday, the official said.Eight independent candidates are fighting the Lok Sabha polls from the two constituencies.- PTI

  • March 29, 2024 12:01
    ED wants AAP’s LS poll strategy details from Kejriwal’s phone: Atishi

    The Enforcement Directorate is working as BJP’s political weapon and it wants to get details of AAP’s Lok Sabha election strategy by accessing Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s phone, senior AAP leader Atishi alleged on Friday. 

    Kejriwal, who is the national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), was arrested by the central probe agency on March 21 in the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case and is in its custody till April 1. The insistence of the ED to look into Mr. Kejriwal’s mobile-phone, which is a few months old and did not exist when the policy was formed and implemented, proves that the agency is working as a “political weapon” of the BJP, Atishi alleged at a press conference here. The AAP leader, who is a Minister in the Kejriwal government, said that “actually it is the BJP and not the ED that wants to know what is there on Kejriwal’s phone”. 

    “They want it because they will find in it details of AAP’s Lok Sabha poll strategy, campaign plans, talks with INDIA bloc leaders and information regarding media and social media strategy,” she said.- PTI

  • March 29, 2024 11:43
    Hectic campaign by Tamilisai in South Chennai constituency

    CHENNAI: 29/03/2024: Tamilisai Soundararajan BJP Candidate for Soth Chennai for Lok Sabha election campaign in Mylapore on Friday..... Photo: SRINATH M/THE HINDU

  • March 29, 2024 11:25
    Kanimozhi campaigns in Coimbatore

    Coimbatore Tamil Nadu 25/03/2023: The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) deputy general secretary Kanimozhi campaigning for the party’s Coimbatore Lok Sabha constituency candidate Ganapathy P. Rajkumar at Thudiyalur in the city on Friday. Photo: Periasamy M/ The Hindu.

  • March 29, 2024 11:21
    Bihar: Owaisi’s party ready to back Shahabuddin’s widow

    The AIMIM had said it had “full sympathy” for Hina Shahab, the widow of dreaded gangster-turned-politician Mohd Shahabuddin, and would support her if she contested Lok Sabha polls “as an Independent or on a like-minded party’s ticket”.

    The announcement was made here by AIMIM’s lone Bihar MLA Akhtarul Iman, who also heads the party’s state unit. Hina Shahab had contested the last couple of Lok Sabha polls as RJD candidate from Siwan, a seat her late husband had won for the party four times.

    “We have full sympathy for the widow of the late Shahabuddin. If she chooses to contest the polls as an Independent candidate or on a like-minded party’s ticket, the AIMIM will provide her with all support and even help her in campaigning,” Iman said at a press conference. - PTI

  • March 29, 2024 10:34
    Kerala | Engrossing battle between a veteran, newbie and a turncoat in this reserved constituency

    It is no exaggeration to say that the Mavelikara (SC reserved) Lok Sabha constituency is in for an engrossing poll battle. The Parliament segment is spread across three districts of Alappuzha, Kollam and Kottayam and covers seven Assembly constituencies from low-lying Kuttanad to Pathanapuram.

    The key question is whether the electorate votes for continuity or change in the upcoming polls. While the Congress-led UDF is hoping to maintain its dominance, the CPI(M)-led LDF is keen on wresting the seat, which it last won in 2004. The BJP-led NDA, which fared reasonably well in 2019, is a force to reckon with in Mavelikara. Read more

  • March 29, 2024 10:27
    BSP names candidates for 17 Assembly, three LS seats in North Andhra

    Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) State coordinator and former DGP J. Purnachandra Rao said it is unfortunate that North Andhra region is dominated by people from other regions of the State.

    Mr. Purnachandra Rao called upon people of other unrepresented castes to stand united and support local candidates to pave the way to overcome the political domination of outsiders in future elections. He said of the 35 Assembly seats in North Andhra, almost all were outsiders. These outsiders were not interested in the problems of the region and the issues like operationalisation of railway zone or preventing the privatisation of the public sector Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP). He alleged that the ruling YSRCP, the Opposition TDP and JSP had done nothing to stop the privatisation of VSP. Read more

  • March 29, 2024 10:05
    Heavyweights on a lighter note!

    Union Minister for Civil Aviation and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Guna Lok Sabha seat Jyotiraditya Scindia with Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, during Yadav Samaj Sammelan, ahead of their campaign, at Chanderi, Ashoknagar on March 28, 2024.

  • March 29, 2024 09:57
    Will the Modi wave turn pink into saffron in Telangana?

    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was supposed to have ‘emptied’ the Congress of its leaders as per the master political strategy, but in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections, the party did the hit job on BRS.

    A majority of the candidates for the 17 LS constituencies in Telangana hail from BRS and among them, there are those who got tickets within days of joining the party and there are cases of tickets being announced before even the ‘defections’ had happened. Read more

  • March 29, 2024 09:29
    ‘You will see a very serious and deepened crisis in Congress govt, after poll results’: BJP election in charge Radha Mohan Das Agarwal

    Accusing the Congress government in Karnataka of “communalising the State’s secular fabric through anti-Hindu agenda”, BJP election in charge for the State Radha Mohan Das Agarwal has predicted that the Congress government in Karnataka will face “serious internal conflict” soon after the declaration of the Lok Sabha election results.

    In an interview with The Hindu, Mr. Agarwal, who is the party’s national general secretary, said the internal conflict had already begun in the government and that it would grow bigger soon after the Lok Sabha election. Read more

  • March 29, 2024 09:04
    EC notice to Kerala govt over announcement on withdrawal of anti-CAA protest cases

    The Election Commission (EC) has issued a notice to the State government on the Chief Minister’s public announcement to withdraw the cases booked in connection with the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) protests in Kerala.

    The commission issued a notice to the State government through the Chief Electoral Officer, Kerala, on Wednesday. The Chief Secretary has been asked to furnish a reply immediately. The State is expected to file its reply on March 30 when the government offices resume work after the holidays, according to sources.

    The anti-CAA protests and the booking of criminal cases against those involved in them had emerged as a socially and communally sensitive issue. Various Muslim organisations had repeatedly demanded the withdrawal of cases, which saw a large number of Muslims being arraigned as accused. Read more

  • March 29, 2024 08:33
    Using graphic novel style to target voters in 2024 Lok Sabha elections

    Usually, comic books and graphic novels are aimed for entertainment, fun and especially target children. But in the 2024 election season, it is being harnessed for a different purpose.

    Author Shantanu Gupta has brought out a graphic novel targeted at voters. The book titled 101 reasons, Why I Will Vote for Modi is published by Itihasa Academy, New Delhi. Read more

  • March 29, 2024 08:19
    It’s Kesineni vs Kesineni in Vijayawada

    Srinivas (Nani), a TDP veteran who represented the Vijayawada Lok Sabha constituency, joined the YSRCP after the TDP decided to field his brother Kesineni Shivnath (Chinni) instead of renominating him.

  • March 29, 2024 07:55
    Ahead of Odisha polls, ex-BJD leader Bhartruhari Mahtab joins BJP

    Six-time Lok Sabha member and Cuttack MP Bhartruhari Mahtab, former two-time Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP from Berhampur Sidhant Mohapatra and well-known litterateur of Santali language Padma Shri Damayanti Beshra joined the Bharatiya Janata Party at its party headquarters in New Delhi on March 28. Read more

  • March 29, 2024 07:40
    Sena (UBT) firm on contesting Sangli Lok Sabha seat in Maharashtra

    Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut reiterated his party’s determination to contest the Sangli Lok Sabha seat in Maharashtra, stating the importance of not inadvertently aiding the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

    This stance follows concerns expressed by their alliance partner, the Congress, regarding Sena (UBT)’s recent candidate announcement for Sangli and Mumbai South-Central constituencies. ​Read more

  • March 29, 2024 07:39
    Last-minute entry of Choudhary Lal Singh to set up interesting contest in Udhampur

    The last-minute entry of Choudhary Lal Singh, who is being hounded by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), into the Congress has set the stage for a nip and tuck contest in the Udhampur seat in Jammu and Kashmir between him and Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh.

    Firebrand Mr. Singh, a Dogra Rajput who founded the Dogra Swabhiman Sangathan Party (DSSP) in 2018 to protect Jammu’s indigenous identity, has been a two-time Member of Parliament (MP) from Udhampur on Congress tickets in the past. ​Read more

  • March 29, 2024 07:33
    Poll officers can’t force electors who ‘refuse’ to vote at poll booths, says EC rule

    Statistics from the EC state that in the 2019 edition of general elections, 1,389 votes were ‘rejected due to other reasons (at polling station)’ across India.

    It could not be ascertained, though, whether all or a fraction of these votes were rejected for people exercising their rights under rule 49-O. ​Read more

General Elections 2024 / Bharatiya Janata Party / Indian National Congress / All India Trinamool Congress / Aam Aadmi Party / Nationalist Congress Party / Shiv Sena / Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam / All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam / Biju Janata Dal / Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party / Telugu Desam Party / Jana Sena Party / Rashtriya Janata Dal / Rashtriya Lok Dal / Janata Dal - Secular / Janata Dal (United) / Bharat Rashtra Samithi / Bahujan Samaj Party / national politics / political campaigns / laws / democracy

