March 29, 2024 07:46 am | Updated 02:18 pm IST

A day after last date of filing nomination papers for the first phase poll on April 19, the Rashtriya Janata Dal and Congress-led mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) in Bihar announced seat sharing in coalition on March 29.

As per the announcement made by senior RJD leader Abdul Bari Siddiqui, RJD will contest on 26 seats, Congress on nine and the Left parties on remaining five seats. Bihar has a total of 40 Lok Sabha constituencies.

A majority of the candidates for the 17 LS constituencies in Telangana hail from BRS and among them, there are those who got tickets within days of joining the party and there are cases of tickets being announced before even the ‘defections’ had happened.

This has been causing much hand-wringing and consternation among those who have invested years with the party and its ideology. Save for party chief and Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy (Secunderabad) and national general secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar (Karimnagar), the rest are either ‘newcomers’ or turncoats.

But, the overriding belief is that the Modi factor will prevail over any such ‘disappointment’ before Parliament polls. Former Minister Eatala Rajender is contesting from Malkajgiri constituency with the Central leadership choosing him over the claims of seniors like P. Muralidhar Rao despite his poor show during the Assembly polls.

