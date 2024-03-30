GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Congress releases ninth list, changes two candidates in Rajasthan

Former Union Minister C.P. Joshi, who was the Speaker of the previous Rajasthan Assembly before losing last year’s Assembly elections, has been fielded from Bhilwara in place of Damodar Gurjar

March 30, 2024 06:54 am | Updated 06:54 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
C.P. Joshi. File.

C.P. Joshi. File. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

The Congress on March 29 released a list of five candidates for the Lok Sabha election. The party’s ninth list included a change of nominees in two seats in Rajasthan.

Former Union Minister C.P. Joshi, who was the Speaker of the previous Rajasthan Assembly before losing last year’s Assembly elections, has been fielded from Bhilwara in place of Damodar Gurjar.

Mr. Gurjar has now been fielded from the Rajsamand Lok Sabha seat while the earlier announced candidate, Sudarshan Rawat, has been dropped.

In Karnataka, Sunil Bose has been fielded from Chamarajanagar while E. Thukaram will be the candidate from Bellary. Both seats are reserved seats, with the former reserved for the Scheduled Castes and the latter for the Scheduled Tribes.

With the latest list, the party has named candidates for 208 Lok Sabha seats.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Indian National Congress / Rajasthan

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.