Congress gets fresh I-T notice of ₹1,700 crore, say party insiders

The tax penalties along with interest relate to discrepancies in tax returns for years 2017-18 to 2020-21

March 29, 2024 12:26 pm | Updated 12:26 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh and Ajay Maken.

The Income Tax department has served a fresh notice of ₹1,700 crore to the Congress for discrepancies in tax returns for previous years, dealing another blow to the cash-strapped party ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, sources said on March 29.

The tax penalties along with interest relate to discrepancies in tax returns for years 2017-18 to 2020-21, the sources said. The fresh notice was received earlier this week.

Also Read | PM trying to crush Congress financially, says Sonia

The Congress is already facing a funds crunch after Income Tax authorities imposed a penalty of ₹210 crore and froze its funds. The party has not received any relief from the High Court in the case and is likely to move the Supreme Court.

The party has accused the BJP of squeezing it financially and of using tax authorities against it ahead of Lok Sabha elections beginning April 19.

