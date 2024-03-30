GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha polls | ‘Tada’ Periyasamy leaves BJP, joins AIADMK

Mr. Periysamy had been the BJP’s SC Morcha State president; his name had been doing the rounds as a possible Lok Sabha contestant from Chidambaram prior to the BJP’s releasing its candidate list

March 30, 2024 01:26 pm | Updated 01:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
‘Tada’ D. Periyasamy, BJP’s SC Morcha State president, joined the AIADMK in the presence of the party general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Saturday, March 30, 2024, in Chennai

‘Tada’ D. Periyasamy, BJP’s SC Morcha State president, joined the AIADMK in the presence of the party general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Saturday, March 30, 2024, in Chennai | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The BJP’s SC Morcha State president, ‘Tada’ D. Periyasamy on Saturday, March 30, 2024, joined the AIADMK in the presence of the party general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami. 

Mr. Periyasamy had contested unsuccessfully on a BJP ticket from the Chidambaram constituency in the Lok Sabha elections in 2004, and from the Tittakudi Assembly constituency in the State elections of 2021.  

Originally, a member of the VCK, Mr. Periyasamy lost while with the party in the 1999 Lok Sabha elections from Perambalur and in the 2001 Assembly polls from Harur.

Prior to the release of the BJP’s list of candidates for the Lok Sabha polls for the upcoming 2024 elections, Mr. Periyasamy’s name had been doing rounds as a possible candidate from Chidambaram.

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam / Bharatiya Janata Party / Tamil Nadu / state politics / General Elections 2024

