Congress may unveil its manifesto on April 5

Congress to release manifesto on April 5, followed by rallies and Ghar Ghar guarantee campaign reaching 8 crore households.

March 29, 2024 10:33 pm | Updated 10:52 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
A vendor selling Congress party flags in Hyderabad. File

A vendor selling Congress party flags in Hyderabad. File | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

The Congress is likely to release its manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections on April 5 and followed by rallies and public meetings across the country, sources said on Friday.

Also read: Lok Sabha elections live updates - March 29

The first such public rally, in which Sonia Gandhi may participate, will be held in Rajasthan on April 6. And before the formal release of the manifesto, the Congress would launch the Ghar Ghar guarantee campaign on April 3.

Through this campaign, the party plans to reach 8 crore household with their 25 guarantees before the elections.

Indian National Congress / General Elections 2024 / Lok Sabha

