DMK election campaign in Erode | Police to conduct inquiry after video clips showing distribution of money to women surface on social media

The video clips were posted by Poongodi Suganth, State Media Executive Committee Member of the BJP.

March 30, 2024 03:39 pm | Updated 03:39 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Five video clips showing an unidentified man distributing money to women who reportedly attended the election campaign of DMK candidate K. E. Prakash in Erode Parliamentary constituency on March 29 surfaced on social media platforms following which the District Election Officer and Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara have asked the police to conduct an inquiry.

The video clips posted by Poongodi Suganth, State Media Executive Committee Member of the BJP, show around five women demanding money from the man while a woman, accompanying the man, was seen marking in a paper. The clip shows the man distributing money to women and claiming that he had given money to 50 persons while he was asked to give money only to 45.

Makkal Needhi Maiyam founder Kamal Haasan was at Veerappanchatiram and Karungalpalayam in Erode and Veppadai in Kumarapalayam Assembly constituency that comes in Erode Parliamentary constituency. He campaigned for Mr. Prakash between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. at these three venues by being in the vehicle.

The video was reportedly said to be taken near the venue at Karungalpalayam or Veppadai ahead of Mr. Kamal’s arrival to the venue. The Collector in his reply to the post said, “we have taken cognisance of the video and sent it to police for immediate verification and enquiry is in progress.”

Erode / General Elections 2024 / election / state politics / national politics / politics (general) / politics

