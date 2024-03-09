GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Congress pins hopes on experienced leaders including former CM Bhupesh Baghel in Chhattisgarh

The party released its first list of 39 candidates nationwide on March 8.

March 09, 2024 11:01 am | Updated 11:17 am IST - Raipur

PTI
Bhupesh Baghel. File

Bhupesh Baghel. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Congress in Chhattisgarh has pinned its hopes on experienced leaders for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections as its first list of six candidates included former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, two former State Ministers and a sitting MP. The party released its first list of 39 candidates nationwide on March 8.

In Chhattisgarh, where it lost power to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the last year's Assembly polls, the Congress announced candidates for six out of 11 Lok Sabha seats. Four of them are from the Other Backward Classes (OBC) and one belongs to the Scheduled Caste (SC) community.

2024 Lok Sabha polls | Congress manifesto includes legal guarantee for MSP, caste census, filling government vacancies, say sources

Besides Mr. Baghel (Rajnandgaon seat), the Congress has fielded Vikas Upadhyay (Raipur), Tamradhwaj Sahu (Mahasamund), Shivkumar Dahariya (Janjgir-Champa), Jyotsana Mahant (Korba), and Rajendra Sahu (Durg).

Mr. Baghel (62), the foremost leader of the party in the State, is a Kurmi which is an influential OBC community, and a sitting MLA. A six-term MLA, he had unsuccessfully contested Lok Sabha elections from Raipur in 2009 and from Durg in 2004.

Tamradhwaj Sahu and Shivkumar Dahariya served as Ministers in the previous Baghel-led State government. But both lost the last Assembly polls.

Tamradhwaj Sahu will contest from Mahasamund, which is dominated by the numerically strong Sahu community. A four-term MLA, Mr. Sahu was elected to the Lok Sabha from Durg seat in 2014.

Rahul Gandhi to contest from Wayanad as Congress announces candidate list

Dahariya, an influential SC leader, will contest from Janjgir-Champa, reserved for SC candidates. He had been an MLA thrice.

Vikas Upadhyay, a Brahmin who has been fielded from Raipur, was elected as an MLA for the first time in 2018 but lost from Raipur City West Assembly seat in 2023.

Jyotsana Mahant, a sitting MP, will contest from her present Korba constituency. She is married to senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Charan Das Mahant, who is now the leader of Opposition in the State assembly. Rajendra Sahu, who will contest from Durg, is a fresh face.

The BJP has announced candidates for all 11 Lok Sabha seats. In the 2019 general elections, the BJP had won nine out of 11 seats in the State.

Related Topics

Chhattisgarh / Raipur / election / General Elections 2024 / state politics / politics / politics (general) / Indian National Congress

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.