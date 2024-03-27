2024 Lok Sabha elections in pictures | Candidates bring unique flair to nomination filing

March 27, 2024 05:15 pm | Updated 05:16 pm IST

A massive rally all the way to the electoral office has become almost passé for candidates filing nominatons for 2024 General elections. Garlanded with currency notes, and sometimes with chillis, travelling on a bullock, this year politicians are filing their nominations in unqiue ways to promote their candidacy ahead of the poll dates.

While in Tiruchirapalli, Jallikattu activist D. Rajesh took out a procession with decorated jallikattu bulls, former Chief Minister of Tripura Biplab Kumar Deb released a pigeon in Agartala

Here are a few snapshots showing how they and others are filing nominations:

Members of Naam Tamilar Katchi arrived to file nomination dressed as Marudhu brothers, Tiruvalluvar, B.R. Ambedkar in Vellore on March 27, 2024.

BJP leader and former chief minister of Tripura Biplab Kumar Deb releases a pigeon during a procession before filing his nomination from the West Tripura constituency for the upcoming Lok Sabha election, on March 27, 2024.

Independent South Chennai candidate Vivasayi Jayaram waiting to file his nomination at the Adayar. He carried the nomination fee of ₹25,000 in the denomination of ₹10 coins on March 25, 2024.

Similarly, All India Anti-Corruption federation President Agni Aalvar arrived to file his nomination for Central Chennai Lok Sabha elections, at the Shenoy Nagar Corporation Zonal Office on March 27, 2024.

As a strong supporter of the traditional sport, Jallikattu activist D. Rajesh fielded as the Naam Tamilar Katchi candidate for the Tiruchi Lok Sabha constituency, thought it fit to take out a procession with decorated jallikattu bulls on the day of filing of his papers. He along with a group of party members with three bulls assembled near the jallikattu statue close to the Uzhavar Sandhai ground on March 25, 2024.

Independent candidate Athisaya Pandian of Sivanthipatti on Palayamkottai outskirts travelled to Tirunelveli District Collectorate in a bullock cart with paddy garland to file his nomination for Tirunelveli Parliamentary constituency on March 26, 2024.

Independent candidate from Coimbatore Constituency, Noor Mohammed arrives to file his nomination wearing a garland made of chilies and capsicums, in Coimbatore on March 26, 2024

Union Minister of State (Ind. Charge) for Science and Technology and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jitendra Singh with party leader Dalip Singh Rana (The Great Khali) at a public rally after filing his nomination papers from Udhampur constituency for the Lok Sabha elections, in Kathua on March 21, 2024.

Tamil Maanila Congress candidate P. Vijayakumar (second right) riding a bicycle while on his way to file nomination in Erode in Tamil Nadu on March 27, 2024