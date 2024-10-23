GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Live

Cyclone Dana LIVE updates: Schools to remain closed from October 23 to 26 in several districts of West Bengal

“More than 5000 relief centers have been set up and they are expecting evacuation of around 10 lakh people,” says Odisha Revenue, and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari

Updated - October 23, 2024 07:38 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Fire department’s natural disaster equipments are ready in Bhubaneswar to move to the cyclone hit areas as cyclone ‘Dana” going to be hit in parts of north Odisha.

Fire department’s natural disaster equipments are ready in Bhubaneswar to move to the cyclone hit areas as cyclone ‘Dana” going to be hit in parts of north Odisha. | Photo Credit: Biswaranjan Rout

The West Bengal government has ramped up precautions ahead of Cyclone Dana, which is expected to make landfall on Odisha and West Bengal coasts between Puri and Sagar Island on Thursday (October 24, 2024) night.

“As per India Meteorological Department reports, the depression over the Bay of Bengal might escalate to a cyclonic storm… between October 24 night and October 25 morning, it is expected to make landfall somewhere between Puri and Sagar Island,” West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Tuesday (October 22, 2024).

The Indian Coast Guard said it was on high alert and had mobilised its vessels and aircraft to respond swiftly to any contingency owing to the cyclone that will bring torrential rain in the two neighbouring states.

Odissa Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi urged all the MLAs to coordinate with the administration in rescue and relief operations in Odisha, which is likely to bear the brunt of the cyclone.

“Discussion was also held for early restoration of power and water supply and telephone and road communication. Uninterrupted electricity will be ensured to hospitals. The concerned department has already kept a close watch to prevent hoarding or overcharging of essential commodities,” the Chief Minister said.

Multipurpose cyclone shelters, flood shelters and other buildings have been identified to shelter the vulnerable population.

Follow the live updates here:

  • October 23, 2024 07:38
    “More than 5000 relief centers have already been set up...”: Odisha Minister Pujari

    Amid preparedness for Cyclone ‘Dana’, which is expected to reach the coasts adjoining Odisha and West Bengal by Thursday, Suresh Pujari, Odisha Revenue and Disaster Management Minister, said that more than 5000 relief centers have been set up and they are expecting evacuation of around 10 lakh people.

    While talking to the media, Mr. Pujari said, “This was the last review meeting to take stock of the situation and assess the preparedness at the grassroots level. As of now, more than 5000 relief centers have already been set up with all modern facilities to provide drinking water, food, milk to children, and medicine to the ailing. We are expecting around 10 lakh evacuation.”He also highlighted that the telecom department assured that the telecom network won’t collapse at any place.

    - ANI

  • October 23, 2024 07:35
    Railways announces cancellation of trains

    The Southern Railway has announced cancellation of trains running via Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, and Coimbatore in view of impending cyclone ‘Dana’.

    Kanniyakumari-Dibrugarh Vivek Express (No. 22503), scheduled to leave at 5.25 p.m. on October 23; Dibrugarh-Kaniyakumari Vivek Express (No. 22504), scheduled to leave Dibrugarh at 7.55 p.m. and Patna-Ernakulam Express (No. 22644), scheduled to leave at 2 p.m.

    Train No. 22606 Tirunelveli Junction — Purulia superfast express, scheduled to leave Tirunelveli on October 23, Train No. 06087 Tirunelveli Junction — Shalimar special, scheduled to leave Tirunelveli on October 24, Train No. 20896 Bhubaneswar — Rameswaram (Ramanathapuram) superfast express, scheduled to leave Bhubaneswar on October 25, and Train No. 20895 Rameswaram — Bhubaneswar (Ramanathapuram) superfast express, scheduled to leave Ramanathapuram on October 27, are cancelled.

  • October 23, 2024 07:30
    West Bengal braces for Cyclone Dana

    The West Bengal government has ramped up precautions ahead of Cyclone Dana, which is expected to ​make landfall on Odisha​ and West Bengal coasts between Puri and Sagar Island on Thursday (October 24, 2024) night.

    “As per India Meteorological Department reports, the depression over the Bay of Bengal might escalate to a cyclonic storm… between October 24 night and October 25 morning it is expected to make landfall somewhere between Puri and Sagar Island,” West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Tuesday (October 22, 2024).

    The Chief Minister highlighted that South 24 Parganas, North 24 Parganas, and Purba Medinipur districts are most vulnerable to the effects of Cyclone Dana, adding that adjoining districts Paschim Medinipur, Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, Bankura, and Jhargram are also on alert.

    Control rooms, evacuations, and school closures: West Bengal braces for Cyclone Dana

    West Bengal prepares for Cyclone Dana landfall, with precautions in place and districts on alert, schools closed, and farmers advised.

Published - October 23, 2024 07:29 am IST

