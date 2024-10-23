Cyclone Dana LIVE updates: Schools to remain closed from October 23 to 26 in several districts of West Bengal

The West Bengal government has ramped up precautions ahead of Cyclone Dana, which is expected to make landfall on Odisha and West Bengal coasts between Puri and Sagar Island on Thursday (October 24, 2024) night.

“As per India Meteorological Department reports, the depression over the Bay of Bengal might escalate to a cyclonic storm… between October 24 night and October 25 morning, it is expected to make landfall somewhere between Puri and Sagar Island,” West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Tuesday (October 22, 2024).

The Indian Coast Guard said it was on high alert and had mobilised its vessels and aircraft to respond swiftly to any contingency owing to the cyclone that will bring torrential rain in the two neighbouring states.

Odissa Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi urged all the MLAs to coordinate with the administration in rescue and relief operations in Odisha, which is likely to bear the brunt of the cyclone.

“Discussion was also held for early restoration of power and water supply and telephone and road communication. Uninterrupted electricity will be ensured to hospitals. The concerned department has already kept a close watch to prevent hoarding or overcharging of essential commodities,” the Chief Minister said.

Multipurpose cyclone shelters, flood shelters and other buildings have been identified to shelter the vulnerable population.

